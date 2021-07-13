ETX Capital secures FSCA license in South Africa

ETX Capital revealed that it has obtained a licence from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa. The London-based broker is now officially authorised to operate in the region as a financial service provider.
With a strong presence in the UK market, ETX Capital recently confirmed its plans to expand into Europe and beyond.
Chief Marketing Officer, Nandik Barbhaiya, commented:
Achieving this important milestone is paramount to our expansion plans and is yet another feather in the ETX cap. We are committed to strengthening our relationship with traders in the region and in upcoming weeks we will be working behind the scenes to welcome our South African clients onto our new license.