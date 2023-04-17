Kohle Capital Markets announces rebrand to KCM Trade

Our new brand identity is a reflection of our commitment to delivering world-class financial services to our clients. We are confident that this rebranding effort will help us better serve our clients, enhance our market presence, and reinforce our position as a leader in the industry.

Financial services firm Kohle Capital Markets has announced its rebrand to KCM Trade. The company noted that the move comes as it plans to expand its footprint in key markets across the globe.

The firm detailed that in 2022 KCM Trade experienced many successful events, sponsorships and partnerships which led to its rapid growth. As part of its expansion plan, the company is opening new branches throughout Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines and other key markets.

Additionally, KCM Trade plans to increase the number of its employees which currently serve more than 500,000 active client accounts. The firm highlighted that intends to bring the number of orders to 100 million by the end of 2023.

KCM Trade also plans for new activities, seminars, sponsorships, partnerships and education channels, according to the official announcement.