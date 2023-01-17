ISAM Capital Markets rebrands as iSAM Securities

ISAM Capital Markets today announced its rebrand as iSAM Securities. The company includes IS Prime Limited (FCA), IS Prime Hong Kong Limited (SFC), IS Risk Analytics Inc (CFTC) and IS Prime Markets Limited (CIMA).
iSAM Securities leverages the close alignment between the individual entities and their parent company. According to the official announcement, the group is also planning to launch of new suite products.
Ben Robinson, Head of Marketing at iSPrime explained:
We wanted to create a new narrative and visuals which are more appropriate for us as we evolve, positioning ourselves as a high-level institutional brand whilst reflecting our association and shared core technology stack with iSAM.
The group’s structure will be unaffected by the rebrand, as Raj Sitlani remains as Managing Director of iSAM Securities and Jonathan Brewer as Commercial Director. The company also noted that the rebrand will not impact the company’s clients. Additionally, as part of the rebrand the company is launching new websites: securities.isam.com, prime.isam.com and risk.isam.com.
From now on, we will lead with the name iSAM Securities in everything we do, with iSPrime, iSPrime Hong Kong and iSRisk positioned as product lines within the group. To elevate the brand further and stand out in the industry, we have also changed our corporate colours from blue to green.
