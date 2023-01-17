ISAM Capital Markets rebrands as iSAM Securities

ISAM Capital Markets today announced its rebrand as iSAM Securities. The company includes IS Prime Limited (FCA), IS Prime Hong Kong Limited (SFC), IS Risk Analytics Inc (CFTC) and IS Prime Markets Limited (CIMA).

iSAM Securities leverages the close alignment between the individual entities and their parent company. According to the official announcement, the group is also planning to launch of new suite products.

