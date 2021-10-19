MarketAxess names Kathryn Sweeney Head of Index and ETF Solutions

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., operator of an electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, has revealed the appointment of Kathryn Sweeney as the Head of Index and ETF Solutions.
In her new role, Sweeney will report directly to Chris Concannon, President and Chief Operating Officer of MarketAxess. She will focus on the development and execution of the MarketAxess index and ETF business strategy. Sweeney will manage the business and product development efforts of the company. Her work will have her collaborate with industry partners to leverage MarketAxess’ market data and trading insights to create a suite of indices and portfolio construction solutions.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Chris Concannon, President and Chief Operating Officer, commented:
Kat is a known and visible leader in the world of ETFs and portfolio and index construction. She brings deep experience in trade execution, distribution and product development that will help advance our strategic vision for creating a more efficient and transparent marketplace. We are still in the early days of the indexation of the fixed income markets and I believe that MarketAxess will play a major role in the acceleration of that evolution with Kat’s support.
Most recently, Sweeney served as a Senior Managing Director and Head of the Institutional Client Group for North America at State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) where she defined and led the execution of the Institutional Distribution Strategy for SSGA in the region. Before that she spent 18 years at Goldman Sachs where she was responsible for building the company’s ETF market making business and held a variety of roles across execution, risk management, product development and distribution. At Goldman Sweeney worked closely with ETF asset managers, institutional trading desks and internal stakeholders to increase activity and focus on indexed solutions such as portfolio trading, ETFs, synthetics and futures.
Kathryn Sweeney said:
My career is firmly rooted in the belief that index solutions have benefited all market participants with improved investment and liquidity solutions. I am thrilled to join MarketAxess, as the firm is uniquely positioned to offer differentiated indexing and portfolio solutions to institutional clients that will further enhance their ability to meet their clients’ investment needs.