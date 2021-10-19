MarketAxess names Kathryn Sweeney Head of Index and ETF Solutions

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., operator of an electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, has revealed the appointment of Kathryn Sweeney as the Head of Index and ETF Solutions.

In her new role, Sweeney will report directly to Chris Concannon, President and Chief Operating Officer of MarketAxess. She will focus on the development and execution of the MarketAxess index and ETF business strategy. Sweeney will manage the business and product development efforts of the company. Her work will have her collaborate with industry partners to leverage MarketAxess’ market data and trading insights to create a suite of indices and portfolio construction solutions.