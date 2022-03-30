DataBP partners with MarketAxess to expand data services business

Data licensing and commercial management platform DataBP today revealed that MarketAxess, the operator of an electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, is leveraging DataBP’s services to support and automate data licensing and post-sales processes.

Data consumption methods in financial services have evolved and opportunity to provide a broader range of services to customers, and manage a diverse community of data subscribers and redistributors, requires a higher level of scale and automation.

DataBP’s data licensing platform simplifies and automates the manual business processes supporting ongoing administrative workflows.