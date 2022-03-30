DataBP partners with MarketAxess to expand data services business

Data licensing and commercial management platform DataBP today revealed that MarketAxess, the operator of an electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, is leveraging DataBP’s services to support and automate data licensing and post-sales processes.
Data consumption methods in financial services have evolved and opportunity to provide a broader range of services to customers, and manage a diverse community of data subscribers and redistributors, requires a higher level of scale and automation.
DataBP’s data licensing platform simplifies and automates the manual business processes supporting ongoing administrative workflows.
MarketAxess is using DataBP’s pricing engine and seamless integration with Salesforce to better meet the business intelligence needs of its institutional fixed income trading clients, while at the same time increasing efficiency and reducing risk.
Ryan Gwin, Head of Data Sales, MarketAxess, added:
Ryan Gwin Source: LinkedIn
DataBP’s platform provides MarketAxess the opportunity to optimize the customer experience as we develop our data services business and offer new products. Having the tools to automate market data sales administration means that we can focus on the higher value activities involved with servicing clients and developing cutting edge products.
Mark Schaedel, CEO of DataBP, commented:
Mark Schaedel Source: LinkedIn
We are thrilled to partner with MarketAxess who, in many ways, are doing to credit markets what we are doing in the market data space – introducing innovation and technology to support a necessary transition from analog to digital. As credit markets become more automated and data-driven, streamlining the workflows supporting the provision and licensing of data are a critical enabler for innovation. DataBP is focused completely on enabling providers of data to rapidly introduce new products, onboard customers and manage data licensing and subscription relations at scale.
Last year, SGX partnered with DataBP in order to roll out SGX Data Direct, an online portal for data licensing and usage reporting.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.