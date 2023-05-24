Bloomberg, MarketAxess and Tradeweb partner to provide trade data in EU

Bloomberg, MarketAxess, and Tradeweb have entered into a joint venture agreement to form an independent company aimed at operating a consolidated tape provider (CTP) for fixed income instruments in the European Union. A CTP serves as a centralized entity responsible for gathering and disseminating consolidated trade data pertaining to various financial instruments.

To lead the CTP initiative, the companies have appointed industry veteran Neil Ryan who more than 30 years of experience in senior positions across the public and private sectors. According to the official announcement, the move reflects the three partnering companies’ goal to improve transparency in the fixed income markets.