Marex sees 31% increase in revenue in FY2021

Marex today posted its full-year financial results to 31 December 2021. The Group reported record growth last year with strong performance across all segments
The revenue was up by 31% to $543 million in FY21.
Market making and execution clearing were strong driving forces in the performance. Market making revenue increased by 29% in 2021 to $131.1 million compared to $101.2 million in 2020.
Client assets on the balance sheet jumped 74% to $5.41 billion. The execution and clearing revenue rose 33% to $180.0 million (2020: $138.1 million). Adjusted Operating PBT increased by 18% in 2021 to $38 million.
The company reported discovery data and research services revenue of $5.9 million, up by 64%, compared to $3.6 million in 2020.
Price discovery came in at $134.7 million, up by 5%.
We are proud of these results, which reflect a strong organic performance as we continue to drive forward our growth initiatives, diversifying our business by adding products to our service segments and expanding geographically. These more than offset a headwind from very low interest rates.
Although the current macroeconomic environment is volatile, we have successfully navigated the recent geopolitical disruption in the commodities markets, carefully managing risk and maintaining a strong capital and liquidity position throughout. We continue to steer our clients through a very challenging period, whilst complying fully with government sanctions.
We have seen a very strong start to 2022. Looking ahead, I am confident that we will continue to deliver strong growth, both organically and through strategic bolt-on acquisitions, as we continue to build on our strategic growth plans. Furthermore, inflation in the real economy will likely translate into rising short-term interest rates, which is also positive for our business.
Earlier in April, Marex opened a Minneapolis office to serve as a central hub for commodity risk management, with major agricultural companies and large commodity risk managers located in the US.
