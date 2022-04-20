Marex sees 31% increase in revenue in FY2021

Marex today posted its full-year financial results to 31 December 2021. The Group reported record growth last year with strong performance across all segments

The revenue was up by 31% to $543 million in FY21.

Market making and execution clearing were strong driving forces in the performance. Market making revenue increased by 29% in 2021 to $131.1 million compared to $101.2 million in 2020.

Client assets on the balance sheet jumped 74% to $5.41 billion. The execution and clearing revenue rose 33% to $180.0 million (2020: $138.1 million). Adjusted Operating PBT increased by 18% in 2021 to $38 million.

The company reported discovery data and research services revenue of $5.9 million, up by 64%, compared to $3.6 million in 2020.

Price discovery came in at $134.7 million, up by 5%.