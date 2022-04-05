Marex opens a Minneapolis office

Global financial services company Marex today revealed that it has established an office in Minneapolis. The new office will serve as a central hub for commodity risk management, with major agricultural companies and large commodity risk managers located in the region.

As part of the move, Marex has hired agricultural industry veterans Dan Hofstad and Charlie Fee lead the operations of the new the office. As co-heads, they will oversee further growth of OTC agricultural offering in the US.

Hofstad and Fee report directly to Kirk Bonniwell, Head of Agricultural OTC Sales for Marex North America.

Bonniwell said: