Marex reports 29% jump in net revenues in H1 2022

Marex today released its financial results for the first half of 2022. During the period, the Group reported strong performance during the period.

According to the official stamen, the company saw net revenue of $334.1 million in H1 2022. The number is nearly 29% higher than the same period last year when it was $259 million.

Market making and execution clearing witnessed a substantial growth during the first half of the year. Market making revenue jumped 83.6% to $101 million in H1 2022 compared to $55 million during the same period in 2021.

The execution and clearing revenue reached $117 million, up by 36% compared to H1 2021.