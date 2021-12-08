Marex expands Asia Pacific business with new office

Marex has secured an ASIC approval to operate and open a new office Sydney, Australia.
The Marex Australian team will be lead by Nick Burke, head of APAC Sales for Marex Solutions. He will focus on providing local clients with OTC derivative products to hedge commodity and foreign exchange price risk. The company noted that it will expand this product set to include futures execution, clearing services and broader OTC offerings.
Marex has 1,100 employees around the globe. Of those over 70 are base in Asia Pacific of Hong Kong and Singapore. The company shared plans to expand further in the region.
Developing Asia Pacific is a central part of our stated global growth strategy, with a key strand being the launch and expansion of an Australian branch. As one of the largest markets for agriculture, energy and metals, Australia is a hugely important geography for our business and where it is essential to have a physical presence. We look forward to offering our comprehensive risk management solutions to the Australian agricultural, commodity and financial sector.
Nick Burke, Head of Marex’s Australia Branch, said:
Nick Burke Source: LinkedIn
This is an exciting development for Marex as we grow our presence and increase our headcount in the region. There are tangible opportunities, including providing Australian-based clients with improved market access to exchange traded derivatives and clearing via our proprietary technology platforms. We look forward to offering our suite of innovative cross-asset OTC products to clients locally.
Marex has recently acquired Volcap Trading to further expand the group’s offering in structured products and commodities.
