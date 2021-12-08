Marex expands Asia Pacific business with new office

Marex has secured an ASIC approval to operate and open a new office Sydney, Australia.

The Marex Australian team will be lead by Nick Burke, head of APAC Sales for Marex Solutions. He will focus on providing local clients with OTC derivative products to hedge commodity and foreign exchange price risk. The company noted that it will expand this product set to include futures execution, clearing services and broader OTC offerings.

Marex has 1,100 employees around the globe. Of those over 70 are base in Asia Pacific of Hong Kong and Singapore. The company shared plans to expand further in the region.