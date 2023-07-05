Graham Francis joins Marex as Group COO

Global financial services platform Marex has appointed Graham Francis as Group Chief Operating Officer. With the latest appointment, the Marex’s senior leadership team is broadened, incorporating fresh capabilities and responsibilities to effectively manage company operations.
In his new role, Francis will collaborate with the management team to oversee operational, technological, and legal activities across all global operations of Marex and will report to Ian Lowitt, CEO of the company.
Most recently, Francis served as COO for Global Broking at TP ICAP where he executed the global strategy for the division and driving the business’ technology programme. He spent 15 years at the company, eight of which as an executive managing director for ICAP’s Energy and Commodities business in EMEA.
Prior to that, Francis worked as a finance structurer at Dresdner Bank and Lehman Brothers, and before that started his career at Linklaters. He holds a MA in Law from Oxford University
I am very pleased to be welcoming Graham to the senior leadership team at Marex. His appointment reflects Marex’s significant growth trajectory and is a testament to our ambitions for the future. Graham brings deep experience within the sector, and I look forward to working with him to further improve and deliver on our growth strategy.
Graham Francis, COO, added:
Graham Francis Source: LinkedIn
Marex has built a strong, diverse and fast-growing global business. I look forward to working with the senior leadership team to help deliver on their strategic vision for Marex and drive further growth.
Marex recently announced appointing Rob Irvin as its new Chief Financial Officer.
