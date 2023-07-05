Graham Francis joins Marex as Group COO

Global financial services platform Marex has appointed Graham Francis as Group Chief Operating Officer. With the latest appointment, the Marex’s senior leadership team is broadened, incorporating fresh capabilities and responsibilities to effectively manage company operations.

In his new role, Francis will collaborate with the management team to oversee operational, technological, and legal activities across all global operations of Marex and will report to Ian Lowitt, CEO of the company.

Most recently, Francis served as COO for Global Broking at TP ICAP where he executed the global strategy for the division and driving the business’ technology programme. He spent 15 years at the company, eight of which as an executive managing director for ICAP’s Energy and Commodities business in EMEA.