DTCC adds new members to its board of directors

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) has announced that two new members were elected to its Board of Directors during the firm’s Annual Shareholders Meeting.

William Capuzzi of Apex Fintech Solutions and Kelley Conway of Northern Trust are the new members to the board.

As CEO at Apex Fintech Solutions, Capuzzi helps the company identify new areas of growth and opportunity. He has led dedicated efforts to evolve the industry as consumer demands and technology advances intersect.