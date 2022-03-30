DTCC adds new members to its board of directors

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) has announced that two new members were elected to its Board of Directors during the firm’s Annual Shareholders Meeting.
William Capuzzi of Apex Fintech Solutions and Kelley Conway of Northern Trust are the new members to the board.
As CEO at Apex Fintech Solutions, Capuzzi helps the company identify new areas of growth and opportunity. He has led dedicated efforts to evolve the industry as consumer demands and technology advances intersect.
Capuzzi has spent his career in the trading, clearing, and custody business. He has more than 20 years of experience. Capuzzi has previously held senior leadership positions at Convergex, Pershing, and DLJ.
Kelley Conway serves as the Executive Vice President, Head of Corporate & Digital Strategy at Northern Trust. She leads the company’s strategic planning process and plays a key role in the creation of an enterprise digital strategy. She brings over 20 years of consulting experience in technology strategy, with having held past roles at Accenture and PwC.
The number of directors in the DTCC Board of Directors is currently 22.
