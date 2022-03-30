James Rubinstein joins Liquidnet as Head of Execution and Quantitative Services, Americas

Liquidnet has revealed it has appointed James Rubinstein as Head of Execution and Quantitative Services (EQS), Americas.
Liquidnet’s EQS business was launched in2014. Since then, the offering has evolved to include trading analytics, algorithms, ETFs, high-touch, inter-region and program trading.
In his new role at Liquidnet, Rubinstein will be based in New York and report directly to Rob Laible, Global Head of Equities. As Head of EQS, Rubinstein will be responsible for setting the strategic direction and leading the effort for Liquidnet’s EQS offering in the region.
Rubinstein’s background
With more than two decades of experience, Rubinstein joins Liquidnet from BNP Paribas where he was Head of Electronic Equities Product, Americas. Before that, he served as Head of Electronic Equities, Americas, where at Deutsche Bank. While there, he was responsible for algorithmic development, quantitative research, transaction cost analysis, client consulting and liquidity strategy. Prior to his work at Deutsche Bank, he spent 12 years at UBS as the Americas Head of Algorithms and Analytics.
Hiring James is another step forward in enhancing our EQS offering in the US. His deep technical knowledge and track record of delivering innovative, market-driven solutions position us well to drive growth.
James Rubinstein, Head of Execution and Quantitative Services, Americas, commented:
Liquidnet’s Equity franchise has huge potential. Its deep and diverse pool of institutional liquidity, combined with its technology, talent and trusted brand mean that we are well placed to meet our Members’ evolving needs.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.