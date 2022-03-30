James Rubinstein joins Liquidnet as Head of Execution and Quantitative Services, Americas

Liquidnet has revealed it has appointed James Rubinstein as Head of Execution and Quantitative Services (EQS), Americas.

Liquidnet’s EQS business was launched in2014. Since then, the offering has evolved to include trading analytics, algorithms, ETFs, high-touch, inter-region and program trading.

In his new role at Liquidnet, Rubinstein will be based in New York and report directly to Rob Laible, Global Head of Equities. As Head of EQS, Rubinstein will be responsible for setting the strategic direction and leading the effort for Liquidnet’s EQS offering in the region.