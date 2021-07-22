Rohit Verma joins LCH as Head of Asia Pacific

Global clearing house LCH, revealed the appointment of Verma Verma as Head of Asia Pacific. He will be based in Singapore and report to the CEO of the company, Isabelle Girolami.

Verma will lead LCH’s business in Asia Pacific, which includes its operations in Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo and he will be responsible for sales in the region. Verma will be a part of theLCH’s sales leadership team. This appointment follows Kate Birchall’s move to London earlier this year into the position of Head of Sales, LCH.