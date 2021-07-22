Rohit Verma joins LCH as Head of Asia Pacific

Global clearing house LCH, revealed the appointment of Verma Verma as Head of Asia Pacific. He will be based in Singapore and report to the CEO of the company, Isabelle Girolami.
Verma will lead LCH’s business in Asia Pacific, which includes its operations in Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo and he will be responsible for sales in the region. Verma will be a part of theLCH’s sales leadership team. This appointment follows Kate Birchall’s move to London earlier this year into the position of Head of Sales, LCH.
Isabelle Girolami, CEO, LCH Ltd, said:
I am delighted to welcome Rohit to LCH to lead our team in Asia. Rohit has extensive experience of the derivatives markets in Asia and across the world. Asia Pacific is a region of strategic growth and importance for LCH and I look forward to working with him and our local teams to grow our presence further.
Rohit Verma commented:
Asia is an immensely diverse and dynamic region and LCH is committed to supporting the markets in mitigating risk and promoting capital efficiencies in multiple asset classes. I am excited to steer LCH’s business in Asia Pacific, driving growth across the region and enabling our members and their clients to benefit from LCH’s operationally streamlined, capital efficient risk management platforms.
Verma joins LCH with 20 years of experience in derivatives and risk management. He previously worked at Citi, where he held a number of senior positions in the bank’s futures, OTC clearing and FX prime brokerage business. Most recently, Verma served as Head of OTC Clearing and FX Prime Brokerage. Before Coto, he held various risk management roles at Deutsche Bank, Landesbank-Baden Württemberg and Credit Suisse, and started his career at Siemens in India.