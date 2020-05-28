Koine integrates GCEX to provide segregated custody and settlement

London-based digital asset custody provider Koine integrated with digital broker GC Exchange Limited (GCEX), both firms are regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

GCEX will utilize Koine’s custody and settlement services and GCEX’s clients will benefit from Koine’s platform for fiat and digital currencies. Koine’s technology will allow deposit and extraction of value (on and off ramps) in a large number ofdigital assets and FX pairs, from majors to exotics.

GCEX will also leverage Koine’s paying agency service to reduce costs and boost security, allowing clients to send digital assets directly to the GCEX hub on the Koine platform. The use of hot and cold wallets will be minimised, reducing the number of transactions between the two platforms and making the movement of assets secure.

The post-trade solution, Koine’s clients will gain access to a service designed for institutional investors to mitigate counterparty, insolvency and credit risks of trading on exchanges and removes the need for humans in post-trade processes, delivering operational scalability with near real-time egress of digital assets from custody where required.