Koine and DTM Global Holdings announce joint venture agreement to deliver post-trade solution

London-based digital asset custody provider Koine announced a joint venture with Canadian company DTM Global Holdings to deliver post-trade solutions DTM’s FINTEGRATION ecosystem of fintech and eDigital Securities products for private and public sector enterprises.

Fiat exchanges and digital securities trading platforms on the in DTM’s international ecosystem will benefit from Koine’s post-trade solutions.

The collaboration between the two companies will bring a secure and compliant service to institutional market participants looking to invest in digital assets in a regulated environment. Koine was authorized by the FCA to issue electronic money in October 2019. The company is now preparing to submit an application to the FCA for custody securities. It has also recently been awarded in-principle approval (IPA) to provide custody in relation to Virtual Assets in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Koine customers in DTM’s international ecosystem gain access to a post-trade solution. The automated service removes the need for human operation of the processes, delivering real-time egress of digital assets from custody where required.