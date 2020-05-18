Koine obtains in-principal approval from the Abu Dhabi Global Market

London-based digital asset custody provider Koine announced securing in-principle approval (IPA) to provide custody in relation to Virtual Assets in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), granted by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA).

The increasing demand for institutional investment in virtual assets and the emerging rise of institutional investors in digital securities, Koine will provide regulated services not only to the company’s customers but a wider digital asset community.

The pos-trade solution Koine offers provides secure and easy to use institutional custody, settlement and related cash management service for the new generation of digitalized assets. Koine’s services eliminate counter-party, credit and insolvency risks in a framework of compliant and regulated environment, allowing institutional capital investments in digital assets without any change to conventional fund mandates.

Koine’s design preserves clients assets intact and available for use in case of potential failures of an exchange or venue. The platform allows assets and fiat currency to be moved in sub-second timeframes between market venues allowing for settlement in real-time utilizing Delivery vs. Payment (DvP) at fixed prices. The security risk is reduced from the standard post-trade process with the removal of human intervention.

The digital asset platform ensures that the average value of funds held in hot wallets is nil. Value at Risk is properly insured. Koine is also suitable for Market Makers and Algorithmic Traders.

Hugh L. Hughes, ex-CEO of Société Générale Securities and co-founder of Fixnetix, the market data and electronic trading platform later bought by DXC Technology, is leading the Koine team as CEO and Chairman.