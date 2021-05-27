HSBC winds down US retail banking business

The HSBC Holdings plc has revealed its intentions to exit its US domestic mass-market retail banking business after 40 years of trying to run a full-service bank in the United States. Europe’s largest lender will exit 90 branches of its current network which includes 148 branches. The remaining 25 will be turned into international wealth management centers.

In HSBC’s announcement, the company said its remaining “small network of physical locations” in the US will switch focus to “international banking and wealth management” — and the “needs of globally connected affluent and high net worth clients,” in particular.

The decision to exit the US retail banking business was a long time coming with the US operations of HSBC struggling to gain a footing there.