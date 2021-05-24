Beijing bitcoin mining crackdown sees miners halt business in China

The likes of BTC.TOP and HashCow have reportedly halted operations in China following an intensified crackdown on bitcoin trading and mining by Beijing. Not only has the crackdown paused business, but it has also had a massive effect on digital currencies during a time when scrutiny of them is heightening on a global scale.

The latest crackdown is said to be a strategic method of fending off financial risk by State Council committees. China accounts for around 70% of the crypto supply around the entire globe, meaning this first-ever target is set to take an incredible toll on the industry.

Crypto mining pool BTC. TOP announced its suspension of business in China on the grounds of regulatory risks, while crypto exchange Huobi stated that they are turning their efforts to establishing business overseas upon their withdrawal from providing services to mainland Chinese clients. Hashcow has stated that it is set to suspend its purchasing of new bitcoin rigs.