HSBC not planning to launch bitcoin trading

Europe’s largest bank HSBC confirmed today it is not planning to launch crypto trading. The bank’s Chief Executive Noel Quinn told Reuters that Bitcoin is too volatile and they are not promoting it to their clients.
The statement follows Bitcoin’s recent 50% slump after China’s latest crackdown on crypto trading and Elon Musk’s last week critique on Bitcoin energy consumption and reversing his position on Tesla accepting Bitcoin as payment.
Quinn told Reuters:
Given the volatility we are not into Bitcoin as an asset class, if our clients want to be there then of course they are, but we are not promoting it as an asset class within our wealth management business