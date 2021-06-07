CoinShares lists three physically-backed crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra

CoinShares announced that three of its recently launched physically-backed exchange traded products (ETPs) have cross-listed on Germany’s Börse Xetra exchange.
The three products include CoinShares Physical Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin.
Frank Spiteri, CoinShares’ Chief Revenue Officer commented:
After launching in January, the CoinShares Physical platform now has over $380m in assets under management and is passported to eleven countries. This cross-listing is another important step for CoinShares Asset Management, providing investors across Europe with easier access to digital assets. We look forward to leveraging the Company’s technology and expertise as we build on this momentum and move into new markets, investment exposures and strategic partnerships over the course of the year.
The latest CoinShares Weekly Digital Asset Fund Flows Report from 1 June which tracks inflows and outflows across different crypto investment vehicles, found that the price volatility in crypto markets has been a catalyst for investment. A total of $74 million of net inflows were recorded, primarily led by Ethereum and altcoin products.
Chief Executive Officer at CoinShares, Jean-Marie Mognetti, said:
CoinShares delivered the strongest quarterly results in our seven-year history in Q1 2021. These results are the tangible representation of years of commitments and dedication from our teams across our businesses. Focussing on market demand, we launched earlier this year, our institutional platform CoinShares Physical first in Switzerland and now in Europe. Bringing this platform on the German leading exchange Xetra, is offering European institutional investors, an entry point into digital assets whilst benefiting from the credibility and track record of CoinShares International, a Nasdaq OMX listed company.
The CoinShares Physical Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin ETPs listings on Börse Xetra was approved by the Swedish regulator to distribute the ETPs across the EU and the Counshare’s subsequent entrance into German market. CoinShares Physical ETPs have listed in Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Spain, France, Denmark, Finland and Norway.