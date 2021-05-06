Deutsche Börse to acquire remaining 49% of Clearstream Fund Centre

Deutsche Börse AG has announced that it has agreed to acquire the remaining 49% stake Clearstream Fund Centre from UBS, for CHF 390 million. With this deal Deutsche Börse will become the sole shareholder in the Zurich-based fund distribution platform.

On 30 September 2021, the German market place organizer closed the acquisition of a 51% stake in Clearstream. The deal is expected to bring a low to medium double-digit million Euro book gain to Deutsche Börse.

Clearstream and UBS had joint shareholding during the transitional period which has laid the groundwork for a smooth and successful integration of Clearstream Fund Centre into Deutsche Börse Group. UBS remains an important long-term partner of Clearstream.