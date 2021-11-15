TRM Labs, Eventus and Notabene team up to deliver compliance solution for digital asset ecosystem

Three companies in the global digital asset regulatory and compliance space have announced their collaboration to create a one-stop solution for firms across the digital asset ecosystem. The new solution helps companies comply with cryptocurrency anti-money laundering (AML), trade surveillance, as well as Travel Rule requirements for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs).

“Project TEN” is formed by TRM Labs, a blockchain analytics provider, Eventus Systems, global provider of digital asset trade surveillance solutions, and end-to-end Travel Rule solution provider Notabene. Thew solution provides the marketplace with a comprehensive offering to address a range of risk management and compliance challenges firms face in the digital asset space.

Crypto-native firms and traditional financial institutions moving into virtual assets, will be able to benefit from the launch of Project TEN. The joint service is built to help firms maximize the efficiency of regulatory compliance operations. Project TEN will feature Eventus’ trade surveillance and market risk applications, it will also include TRM Labs’ transaction monitoring, wallet screening and forensics tools, as well as Notabene’s counterparty risk management and Travel Rule compliance software.