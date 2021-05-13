Eventus Systems signs first Australian client – Morrison Securities

We are thrilled to welcome Morrison as our first client based in Australia and excited to partner with this market leader as our firm continues to grow and evolve. We’ve continued to make strong inroads into APAC and expect that we’ll see significant growth in Australia and other parts of the region in the coming year. Increasingly, firms that have been using legacy surveillance platforms are turning to us for the efficiencies and flexibility that Validus provides.

Eventus Systems, Inc has just announced that it has signed Australian stock brokerage firm Morrison Securities as a client. Eventus will deploy its Validus platform for trade surveillance in equities, equity options and warrants for the Sydney-based company.

According to the official announcement, Morrison Securities will go live on Validus in July for trade surveillance of its activity on the ASX, Chi-X Australia (CXA) and the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX). The company will deploy the cloud-based version of platform, hosted in real-time.

William Slack, Managing Director, Morrison Securities, added:

We see a lot of similarities between our two organizations and share a common philosophy with Eventus of putting clients first. Its reputation for client service is outstanding, and we’ve had a really good engagement all the way through, from our sales representative to senior leaders. We view Eventus as a true partner, where we can work closely together to develop what we need and efficiently scale our trade surveillance capabilities as we expand onto new exchanges and delve more deeply into the markets we’re trading.

William Slack continued:

We believe the functionality of Validus – particularly the artificial intelligence overlay when it comes to alerts – will allow us to be more efficient and precise with how we manage the alerts that come through. Under our current platform, our compliance staff has so much data to sift through each day that it is extremely time consuming to determine which alerts are valid and worth pursuing. By introducing machine learning over time in the system, we’ll cut out the noise and reduce the scope of those alerts significantly, which means we’ll save a lot of time and really be able to focus on what we need to.

The Validus platform utilises machine learning and robotic process automation in order to provide users with a wider range for detecting relevant market behaviour and escalate urgent alerts. The platform’s approach allows compliance and risk officers to analyse in-depth potential issues and take resolution action faster, while accounting for all behaviour that might easily get overlooked by legacy surveillance methods. Validus also provides complete audit records of all automations for use in supervisory reviews and regulatory inquiries.

Eventus Systems recently revealed that First New York, a multi-asset class investment firm, has deployed the Validus platform to meet its global trade surveillance needs.