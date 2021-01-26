Exane Solutions (Luxembourg) SA joins SIX as new structured product issuer

The Swiss Stock Exchange announced welcoming Exane Solutions (Luxembourg) SA as the 21st structured product issuer. The first product is a tracker certificate on the Exane Apollo Index in Euro and it has been listed on 22 January 2021, contributing to the diversity of SIX.

2020 was a record year fot the structured products and warrants segment of the exchange. It reached trading turnover of CHF 22.6 billion and a total of 898,304 trades. SIX offers a solid foundation for trading structured products with transparency, efficiency and dependability.