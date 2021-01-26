Exane Solutions (Luxembourg) SA joins SIX as new structured product issuer

The Swiss Stock Exchange announced welcoming Exane Solutions (Luxembourg) SA as the 21st structured product issuer. The first product is a tracker certificate on the Exane Apollo Index in Euro and it has been listed on 22 January 2021, contributing to the diversity of SIX.
2020 was a record year fot the structured products and warrants segment of the exchange. It reached trading turnover of CHF 22.6 billion and a total of 898,304 trades. SIX offers a solid foundation for trading structured products with transparency, efficiency and dependability.
Christian Reuss, Head SIX Swiss Exchange, Markets, SIX commented:
We are pleased to welcome Exane as a long-standing provider of innovative structured products among our issuers. By listing their products on our exchange they are offering investors an additional diversification opportunity.
Julien Morizot, Head of Exane Derivatives Sales expressed his added:
We have chosen to become a member and authorized issuer at SIX in order to strengthen our market position in Switzerland. Exane and more particularly our structured products teams have been working in Geneva for more than ten years.
Vincent Jarcsek, Head of Structuring said:
We will use SIX to list our broad range of actively managed certificates, thematic indices and structured products. A tracker on the Exane Apollo Index opens this new offering.
Exane Group was established in 1190 and its business model is structured around three business lines: Equity Intermediation (Exane BNP Paribas), Derivatives (Exane Derivatives), Asset Management (Exane Asset Management, Ellipsis AM and Ixios Asset Management). Exane’s main offices are located in Paris and London and has 850 employees in nine different locations around the world.
Exane Derivatives SNC joined the Swiss Stock Exchange on 22 January 2021 as a new trading participant, becoming the 96th.