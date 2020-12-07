SIX launches new quote on demand trading service

The Swiss Stock Exchange today announced the launch of Quote on Demand (QOD), a new order book for trading ETFs and ETPs.
The service allows institutional investors to settle orders in a bidding process directly with the most important registered liquidity providers in Europe. QOD allows settlement through a central counterparty and offers trading, clearing and settlement with fully automated straight-through processing.
The QOD also allows interaction with the existing order book and provides access to additional liquidity, which should be reflected in the form of execution improvements.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Trades in QOD are published immediately after execution, further strengthening post-trade transparency. Trade execution reports will also be made available on the business day following the execution.
ETFs were increasingly traded over-the-counter in the past. With this addition to the existing order book, QOD offers investors the opportunity to trade ETFs in a bidding process on the Swiss Stock Exchange. The combination with the existing “Quote Driven Market” order book and QOD provides investors with additional liquidity on the SIX trading venues. Additionally, with automatic execution, large orders can now easily be processed in a fully automated way via the trading platform.
With the launch of this new service, the Swiss Stock Exchange is raising the profile of ETF trading.