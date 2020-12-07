SIX launches new quote on demand trading service

The Swiss Stock Exchange today announced the launch of Quote on Demand (QOD), a new order book for trading ETFs and ETPs.

The service allows institutional investors to settle orders in a bidding process directly with the most important registered liquidity providers in Europe. QOD allows settlement through a central counterparty and offers trading, clearing and settlement with fully automated straight-through processing.

The QOD also allows interaction with the existing order book and provides access to additional liquidity, which should be reflected in the form of execution improvements.