CoinShares joins the Swiss Stock Exchange as ETP issuer

The Swiss Stock Exchange welcomes today CoinShares as a new ETP issuer. The digital asset manager is already the second issuer to join the exchange in 2021. CoinShares’ physical bitcoin ETP further expands the choice of products with a crypto-currency as underlying at SIX.

CoinShares is the second ETP issuer to join SIX in a weeks’ time. Their physical bitcoin ETP provides investors with exposure to bitcoin in combination with the benefits of Exchange Traded Products, each unit being backed up with 0.001 bitcoin at launch.

Christian Reuss, Head SIX Swiss Exchange, Markets, SIX said: