Thomas Zeeb steps down from the Executive Board of SIX

The Swiss stock exchange SIX today announced that Thomas Zeeb has decided to leave his position as Global Head of Exchanges at the end of January after 14 years spent on its executive board.
According to the official press release, the Zurich-based exchange has already stated to look for a successor. Until a suitable replacement is found, Christoph Landis, currently serving as Head IT and member of the Executive Board of SIX, will lead the Exchanges on an interim basis. Landis has been with the company since 1992 and previously lead the exchange from 2015 to 2018.
SIX revealed Zeeb’s plans for the future involve the creation of “new business models to explore further opportunities to shape the capital markets industry of the future” but did not give further details.
On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board of SIX, I would like to thank Thomas for his great commitment to SIX. With the development of the traditional trading and post-trading business and the founding of the SIX Digital Exchange, he successfully contributed to the further development of the company and its sustainable orientation towards the future. I wish him personally and professionally all the best for his future career.
