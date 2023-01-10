Thomas Zeeb steps down from the Executive Board of SIX

The Swiss stock exchange SIX today announced that Thomas Zeeb has decided to leave his position as Global Head of Exchanges at the end of January after 14 years spent on its executive board.

According to the official press release, the Zurich-based exchange has already stated to look for a successor. Until a suitable replacement is found, Christoph Landis, currently serving as Head IT and member of the Executive Board of SIX, will lead the Exchanges on an interim basis. Landis has been with the company since 1992 and previously lead the exchange from 2015 to 2018.