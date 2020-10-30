SIX board of directors adds two new members

Romana García and Jimenez-Blanco de Albornoz have been elected for a term until 2023. They are both already members of the Board of Directors of Bolsas y Mercados Españoles SA (BME), SIX’s subsidiery in Spain, where they are independent directors. David Jimenez-Blanco Carrillo de Albornoz serves as eputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of BME.

Zurich-based SIX has elected Belén Romana García and David Jimenez-Blanco Carrillo de Albornoz to the Board of Directors at a general meeting of the company. The new members will succeed Stefan Helfenstein and Shannon Klinger, both retiring on 31 October 2020.

Both new members have an extensive experience in leading positions across various organizations and sectors, particularly in the international financial industry and the Spanish market.

The appointment of the two new members to the Board of Directors represents another step for SIX in the integration of its new subsidiary BME.

The exchange is deepening its knowledge of the Spanish market and its proximity to its customers in Spain. This had been a concern of the Spanish stock exchange commission, Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV). The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA also gave its approval in enforcement proceedings regarding compliance.

