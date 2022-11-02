SIX trading turnover falls 16% MoM in October

The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 4 October, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 4.6 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 14 October, with 270,075.
In the official press release, the exchange highlighted that the stock that generated the highest turnover during October was NESTLE N with CHF 7.2 billion, while NOVARTIS N was the most traded stock with 295,637 transactions.
During last month, crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) on the SIX Swiss Exchange also registered decline, reaching CHF 68.8 million
