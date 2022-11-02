SIX trading turnover falls 16% MoM in October

SIX Swiss Exchange has published its financial results for October 2022.

The company posted trading turnover of CHF 79.3 billion, registering a 16% fall compared to the previous month.

Following the downward trend, the total number of trades performed on the exchange recorded a 2.9% MoM decline to 4,717,648.

In September, the total turnover had reached CHF 94.5 billion.

The SIX Swiss Exchange’s further detailed that its turnover for the first ten months of 2022 had dropped 3.1% to CHF 1,035.9 billion when compared to 2021.