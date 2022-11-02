SIX trading turnover falls 16% MoM in October

Steffy Bogdanova
November 2, 2022 11:03 am

SIX Swiss Exchange has published its financial results for October 2022.

The company posted trading turnover of CHF 79.3 billion, registering a 16% fall compared to the previous month.

Following the downward trend, the total number of trades performed on the exchange recorded a 2.9% MoM decline to 4,717,648.

In September, the total turnover had reached CHF 94.5 billion.

The SIX Swiss Exchange’s further detailed that its turnover for the first ten months of 2022 had dropped 3.1% to CHF 1,035.9 billion when compared to 2021.

Swiss Stock Exchange

According to the figures, total number of transactions conducted from January to October fell 0.9/% to 52,135,512.

The SIX Swiss Exchange stated:

The highest turnover on a single trading day was recorded on 4 October, which saw securities worth a total volume of CHF 4.6 billion changing hands. The highest number of trades was recorded on 14 October, with 270,075.

In the official press release, the exchange highlighted that the stock that generated the highest turnover during October was NESTLE N with CHF 7.2 billion, while NOVARTIS N was the most traded stock with 295,637 transactions.

During last month, crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) on the SIX Swiss Exchange also registered decline, reaching CHF 68.8 million

The Swiss Exchange said:

The highest turnover was recorded by ABTC, an ETP on Bitcoin, with CHF 15.2 million; the most transactions were recorded by AETH, an ETP on Ethereum, with 928 trades.

