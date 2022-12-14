Euroclear announces acquisition of Goji

Belgium-based securities clearing firm Euroclear today announced its acquisition of London-based provider of digital access and technology-enabled solutions to private markets, Goji.
According to the official announcement, there is increasing demand for private market assets, currently valued at $9.8 trillion and expected to reach $14.4 trillion by 2025.
The acquisition will combine of Euroclear’s open infrastructure and Goji’s technology and provide investors, asset managers and fund service providers with a digital platform enabling end to end access to the private fund market.
We are delighted to partner with Euroclear to deliver the platform infrastructure that the private markets industry needs. The ever-increasing demand from all investor groups to access private funds, points to the need for an end-to-end digital processing solution for these asset classes. The combination of Euroclear’s position in the funds industry with Goji’s technology and experience means we can deliver a solution together that will serve and transform the private markets industry.
Euroclear will expand its footprint into private markets with the addition of Goji. The announcement follows the acquisition of the MFEX funds distribution platform
Lieve Mostrey, CEO, Euroclear Group said:
Our partnership with Goji supports our ambition to enter the private markets space. We see a strong demand from the market for more scalable and digitalised solutions and given the opportunities, it makes perfect sense to add this capability to our portfolio of services. One year after the MFEX acquisition, this new investment fully supports our global funds strategy to be a leading platform across all fund asset classes.
Euroclear recently announced that its net profit nearly doubled in first nine months of the yea, hitting €667 million.
