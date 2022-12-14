Euroclear announces acquisition of Goji

Belgium-based securities clearing firm Euroclear today announced its acquisition of London-based provider of digital access and technology-enabled solutions to private markets, Goji.

According to the official announcement, there is increasing demand for private market assets, currently valued at $9.8 trillion and expected to reach $14.4 trillion by 2025.

The acquisition will combine of Euroclear’s open infrastructure and Goji’s technology and provide investors, asset managers and fund service providers with a digital platform enabling end to end access to the private fund market.