Euroclear announces expansion in Poland

Brussels-based securities clearing firm Euroclear has revealed the creation of a new Tech hub in Krakow. As part of the company’s growth in Poland, Euroclear announced it will create 400 new jobs.

According to the official announcement, this is part of the firm’s strategy to the scope of talent and grow its capabilities such as data, digitalisation, and cyber.

Euroclear has had presence in Krakow for a decade. During that time, the company has seen its offices grow to 800 employees, working in operations, support and control functions within the company’s International Central Securities Depository, Euroclear Bank.