Euroclear announces expansion in Poland

Brussels-based securities clearing firm Euroclear has revealed the creation of a new Tech hub in Krakow. As part of the company’s growth in Poland, Euroclear announced it will create 400 new jobs.
According to the official announcement, this is part of the firm’s strategy to the scope of talent and grow its capabilities such as data, digitalisation, and cyber.
Euroclear has had presence in Krakow for a decade. During that time, the company has seen its offices grow to 800 employees, working in operations, support and control functions within the company’s International Central Securities Depository, Euroclear Bank.
The new Tech hub was made possible with the establishment of a new legal structure in Krakow, setting up a Euroclear SA branch. Andrzej Mikolajczak will take the rains of the new entity as Euroclear SA branch manager. He will work alongside current Euroclear Bank branch manager, Stephane Bernard.
Our growth plans signify the strategic importance of Krakow to the group and signals our deep commitment to our corporate strategy which is built on two important pillars: our people and our technology. Our trusted partnership with local markets will allow us to grow as a company and expand our already deep, diverse and talented workforce.
The company recently reported strong Q1 2023 earnings with net profit reaching EUR 796 million. In December last year, Euroclear acquired London-based provider of digital access and technology-enabled solutions to private markets, Goji.
