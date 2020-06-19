Euroclear Group announces board changes

Belgium-based financial services company Euroclear announced Marc Antoine Autheman’s decision to step down as the chairman and director of the Euroclear boards.

Autheman spent eight years with Euroclear group and his strategy has delivered strong financial position and performance for the company.

Euroclear’s board has decided to take the opportunity after Autheman’s departure to undertake the governance reforms in the group’s parent company, Euroclear Holding, and Euroclear SA/NV, the group’s regulated operating board.

Bert De Graeve has also decided to resign as independent non-executive director of Euroclear Holding.

The Euroclear Holding Board appointed two Euroclear SA/NV directors, Harold Finders and Franco Passacantando, to become independent directors at Euroclear Holding SA/NV.

Finders is named interim chairman of Euroclear Holding SA/NV, while Passacantando will serve as interim deputy chairman. In Euroclear SA/NV, Passacantando has been appointed as interim chairman with Finders as interim deputy chairman.