Euroclear finalizes acquisition of Goji

Euroclear highlighted that the acquisition aligns with its expansion strategy of its reach and capabilities in private markets, building upon its successful acquisition of the MFEX funds distribution platform.
By leveraging Euroclear’s open infrastructure, responsible for managing €3.1 trillion worth of funds worldwide, according to the official announcement, and harnessing Goji’s technology, a digital platform will be created to enhance trading and custody processes, improve accessibility, and lower the overall cost of accessing private market funds. The acquisition comes at a time of growing demand for accessing private markets, as investors actively pursue opportunities that offer reliable and consistent returns while valuing the security that comes from diversifying their portfolios.
We are extremely pleased to partner with Euroclear to provide the technological infrastructure necessary to unlock private markets for all investor groups. The integration of Euroclear’s extensive cross-border fund network with Goji’s technology and experience allows us to deliver a solution that will transform the private markets industry.
We are delighted to be working with Goji. The acquisition enables Euroclear to diversify and expand its product and service offerings in private markets, providing clients with a comprehensive suite of solutions catering to their evolving needs. Through our collaboration with Goji we will build a global network for private funds.
