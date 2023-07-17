Euroclear finalizes acquisition of Goji

Steffy Bogdanova
July 17, 2023 3:10 pm

Belgium-based securities clearing firm Euroclear today announced it has completed the acquisition of London-based provider of digital access and technology-enabled solutions to private markets, Goji.

The deal was initially announced in December 2022, however the financial terms of transaction were not disclosed.

Euroclear highlighted that the acquisition aligns with its expansion strategy of its reach and capabilities in private markets, building upon its successful acquisition of the MFEX funds distribution platform.

By leveraging Euroclear’s open infrastructure, responsible for managing €3.1 trillion worth of funds worldwide, according to the official announcement, and harnessing Goji’s technology, a digital platform will be created to enhance trading and custody processes, improve accessibility, and lower the overall cost of accessing private market funds. The acquisition comes at a time of growing demand for accessing private markets, as investors actively pursue opportunities that offer reliable and consistent returns while valuing the security that comes from diversifying their portfolios.

David Genn, CEO, Goji commented:

We are extremely pleased to partner with Euroclear to provide the technological infrastructure necessary to unlock private markets for all investor groups. The integration of Euroclear’s extensive cross-border fund network with Goji’s technology and experience allows us to deliver a solution that will transform the private markets industry.

Lieve Mostrey, Chief Executive Officer, Euroclear commented:

We are delighted to be working with Goji. The acquisition enables Euroclear to diversify and expand its product and service offerings in private markets, providing clients with a comprehensive suite of solutions catering to their evolving needs. Through our collaboration with Goji we will build a global network for private funds.

Earlier in May, Euroclear revealed its expansion in Poland with the creation of a new Tech hub in Krakow.

