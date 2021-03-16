Menu

eToro plans merger with Betsy Cohen SPAC for $10 billion Public Listing

Institutional March 16, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Media reports have emerged about the global investment platform eToro’s possible merger with a blank-check firm led by Betsy Cohen. Bloomberg reported that if eToro merges with FinTech Acquisition Corp. V, the value of the two companies combined will reach $10 billion.

Bloomberg’s report noted that the companies are raising around $650 million in equity to support the merger.

Representatives of both companies have declined to comment at this time. However, the publication stated that an official announcement may follow soon.

eToro
Share via

Founded in 2007, eToro has become one of the major trading platforms in Europe, seen as a rival of Robinhood. The Israeli platform has 20 million registered users in dozens of countries.

Fintech Acquisition Corp V is part of Special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), also known as black “blank check companies”, led by well-known business person Betsy Cohen. Fintech Acquisition Corp V went public in December 2020 and raised $250 million. The share price of SPAC rose 40% on Monday after the news of a possible deal with eToro.

Read more on eToro:

Related News

X
IHS Markit to merge with S&P GlobalInstitutionalLance Uggla, Chairman and CEO of IHS Markit commented: We are delighted by the overwhelming shareholder support of this strategic merger. We remain f…

eToro plans merger with Betsy Cohen SPAC for $10 billion Public Listing

0
X
Eurex and KRX to expand products on joint linkInstitutionalSince 2010 and 2016, respectively, overnight KOSPI 200 Options and Mini-KOSPI 200 Futures have been listed on Eurex. This expansion of the long-standi…
Send this to a friend