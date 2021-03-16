eToro plans merger with Betsy Cohen SPAC for $10 billion Public Listing

Media reports have emerged about the global investment platform eToro’s possible merger with a blank-check firm led by Betsy Cohen. Bloomberg reported that if eToro merges with FinTech Acquisition Corp. V, the value of the two companies combined will reach $10 billion.

Bloomberg’s report noted that the companies are raising around $650 million in equity to support the merger.

Representatives of both companies have declined to comment at this time. However, the publication stated that an official announcement may follow soon.