eToro service comes back online after system crash

eToro has experienced technical difficulties due to Microsoft database failures, the retail FX and CFD broker announced. The system crash shut down eToro’s trading platform yesterday and continued this morning.

The issue was finally fixed this morning and the company assured users it was not breached.

eToro tweeted:

Our platform is back up and running and we want to reassure our clients that our systems were not compromised in any way. This was not a breach or an attack on our systems and we have not experienced any data loss of any kind.

Traders on eToro were not able to log into their accounts from 3pm GMT. Status updates on the website identified the cause of the shut down and announced to users they were working on it.

The statement said: