eToro launches cloud computing with new portfolio for retail investors

Multi-asset investment platform eToro has just announced the launch of a new cloud computing portfolio. The latest offer aims to give retail investors access to 30 tech companies, including both major tech players that view cloud as a revenue contributor, as well as pure players with cloud computing at the core of their business. Some of the names included are Google, IBM, Alibaba Group Holdings, Workday Inc, Twilo and VMWare.

Dani Brinker, head of portfolio investment at eToro, commented on the news: