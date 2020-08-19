LeapRate
eToro launches cloud computing with new portfolio for retail investors

August 19, 2020


Multi-asset investment platform eToro has just announced the launch of a new cloud computing portfolio. The latest offer aims to give retail investors access to 30 tech companies, including both major tech players that view cloud as a revenue contributor, as well as pure players with cloud computing at the core of their business. Some of the names included are Google, IBM, Alibaba Group Holdings, Workday Inc, Twilo and VMWare.

Dani Brinker, head of portfolio investment at eToro, commented on the news:

Many of us rely daily on cloud computing services, whether that’s to speak to friends, stream movies or work from home. This technology has quietly revolutionised our lives, with some experts suggesting it’s already as important as utilities including electricity, gas and water. And it’s only just getting started! Cloud computing is vital for many emerging technologies that are set to have a profound influence on the world, including self-driving cars, artificial intelligence and remote working.

eToro is on a mission to simplify investing, making markets accessible and transparent. Our growing range of thematic portfolios enable people to invest in ideas they understand and use daily, such as digital retail, food tech and now, cloud computing.

Cloud computing underpins many of the technologies which are being used on a daily basis, including email, video streaming and social media. Cloud services became increasingly important for companies big and small due to this year's lockdown and the sector is forecast to grow 17% worldwide in 2020 as a result. That growth is expected to continue, with analysts targeting a 14% compound annual growth rate for the sector globally over the next five years.

eToro's portfolio will provide retail investors with exposure to the above-mentioned tech companies in sectors such as software as a service, healthcare, hardware, interactive media and infrastructure. Clients can invest in the cloud computing portfolio from as little as $1,000.



