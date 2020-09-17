LeapRate
eToro adds twelve new football sponsorships in UK and Germany

September 17, 2020


Global investment platform eToro announced expanding their investment in football clubs across Europe with the launch of twelve new sponsorships in the UK and Germany.

As an active football club sponsor in Europe, eToro will extend its UK Premier League partnerships with Crystal Palace, Everton, Leicester City and Southampton. In addition to that, it will also include West Bromwich Albion and Burnley to its portfolio.

The investment platform also announced new partnerships in the German Bundesliga with FC Augsburg, 1. FC Cologne, Hamburger SV (Bundesliga 2), Union Berlin and Vfl Wolfsburg. eToro will also extend its partnership with Eintracht Frankfurt.

eToro’s exiting partnerships across Europe include Danish champions FC Midtjylland and recently announced AS Monaco.

Dylan Holman, Global Sponsorship, Senior Manager at eToro commented:

As a leading investment platform with over fourteen million users, we believe sponsorships are a powerful tool that help build and reinforce eToro as a world class brand.

We will be working with clubs to make the financial markets more accessible than ever, using our partnerships to help bring fans closer to the action and educating them on investing.

The new Premier League and Bundesliga sponsorships were negotiated by specialist sports agency SportQuake. They aim to grant eToro global exposure through an extensive range of marketing opportunities such as matchday LED boards, money can’t buy experiences, VIP tickets and digital rights.

Read more on eToro:



