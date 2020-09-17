eToro adds twelve new football sponsorships in UK and Germany

Global investment platform eToro announced expanding their investment in football clubs across Europe with the launch of twelve new sponsorships in the UK and Germany.

As an active football club sponsor in Europe, eToro will extend its UK Premier League partnerships with Crystal Palace, Everton, Leicester City and Southampton. In addition to that, it will also include West Bromwich Albion and Burnley to its portfolio.

The investment platform also announced new partnerships in the German Bundesliga with FC Augsburg, 1. FC Cologne, Hamburger SV (Bundesliga 2), Union Berlin and Vfl Wolfsburg. eToro will also extend its partnership with Eintracht Frankfurt.

eToro’s exiting partnerships across Europe include Danish champions FC Midtjylland and recently announced AS Monaco.