Dukascopy discontinues trading in USD/RUB and EUR/RUB

Steffy Bogdanova
February 28, 2022 3:35 pm

Swiss Banking Group Dukascopy has stopped trading with rouble.

The company said that all open positions will be closed. Morever, all trading accounts based in RUB will also be closed.

The bank also no longer accepts deposits in the Russian currency.

The official statement said:

Due to the technical impossibility trade instruments involving Russian Ruble, all further trading is being discontinnued immediately. Any positions left open will be closed at following price levels: EUR/RUB long positions at 111.887; EUR/RUB short positions at 115.3272; USD/RUB long positions 101.457; USD/RUB short positions 102.323

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
