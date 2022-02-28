Dukascopy discontinues trading in USD/RUB and EUR/RUB

Due to the technical impossibility trade instruments involving Russian Ruble, all further trading is being discontinnued immediately. Any positions left open will be closed at following price levels: EUR/RUB long positions at 111.887; EUR/RUB short positions at 115.3272; USD/RUB long positions 101.457; USD/RUB short positions 102.323
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.