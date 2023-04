Please be aware that this website is not controlled and does not belong to Dukascopy Bank, Dukascopy Europe, Dukascopy Japan or any other entity of Dukascopy Group.

The company revealed https://www.jdh023.top/index/login/login/token/0c1e7103c3e0e56edb5f978f03103f9f.html. is fake and it does not belong to the firm.

Swiss financial trading services provider Dukascopy Bank has issued a warning about a fraudulent clone website.

The Swiss firm further warned people against providing their personal information on the clone website.

The company stated:

Do not trust any information to be found on the website https://www.jdh023.top/index/login/login/token/0c1e7103c3e0e56edb5f978f03103f9f.html. Do not provide any personal data on this website.

Dukascopy concluded the announcement by saying it is “taking action” against the fake website.

Earlier in January, the company announced that it has added new indices to the MT4 platform.