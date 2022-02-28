Russia’s central bank more than doubled its interest rate to 20%

The Bank of Russia has increased key interest rate to 20% form 9.5%. This was done in response to sanctions imposed by Western countries.

The bank said in the official statement:

The Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to increase the key rate to 20% per annum from 28 February 2022. External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed. The increase of the key rate will ensure a rise in deposit rates to levels needed to compensate for the increased depreciation and inflation risks. This is needed to support financial and price stability and protect the savings of citizens from depreciation.

The bank said it will take further key rate decisions taking into account risks and the reaction of the financial markets.