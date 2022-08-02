Dukascopy adds 405 new stock CFDs

Swiss financial trading services provider Dukascopy Bank SA has announced adding 405 new stock CFDs to its portfolio.

The new CFDs stock include companies like Harley-Davidson, Spotify, Dell, Puma and others from US, UK, Germany, France, Switzerland, Netherlands and Spain.

The Geneva-based retail forex and CFDs brokerage posted the news on its website on Monday.

The firm further detailed that the new instruments have been added on LIVE environment for Dukascopy Bank and Dukascopy Europe JForex self trading accounts.