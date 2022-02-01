Dukascopy releases trading platform JForex4

Steffy Bogdanova
February 1, 2022 8:49 am

Dukascopy yesterday announced the release the next generation of its flagship desktop trading platform – JForex4. The platform is currently available in DEMO accounts.

The company first reported the upgrade to its JForex3 trading platform in September 2019. The next generation platform has inherited all benefits of JForex3. It also includes various features of this multilevel evolution, including 24/7 trading, new traders’ cabinet, additional trading instruments and better trade conditions.

JForex4

JForex4 now offers instant transfers between trading accounts and MCA current accounts. The users can also benefit from full range of banking facilities provided by the bank, such as plastic and virtual cards, currency exchange with delivery, choice of payment methods. This also includes a wide scale of crypto operations like storage, blockchain withdrawals and deposits.

Among some of the visual changes, there are also some important features available on the new platform such as JCloud integration, chart replay mode, order management on breaks, position reverse / double, new order types, economic events on charts, price alerts and built-in instruments specification.

The multi asset trading platform covers FX, precious metals, CFDs on commodities, stocks, indexes, ETFs, bonds and crypto. It allows users to stream online news and market information, it features advanced charting for technical analysis and chart trading, risk management tools, API and automated trading and visual programming.

JForex4 is translated in 22 languages and its available for Windows, Macs and Linux.

