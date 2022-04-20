Cornerstone FS reports strong first quarter revenue

Cornerstone FS plc today released its unaudited trading update for the first quarter of the year.

According to the numbers reported by the company, Cornerstone registered underlying revenue growth across the business and received the first contribution to revenue from Capital Currencies, which the Group acquired during the first three months of the year.

The total unaudited revenue from January to March reached £946,000. Cornerstone FS highlighted that this is the highest ever unaudited quarterly revenue for the Group.