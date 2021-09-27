Cornerstone expands in Dubai, appoints Robert O’Brien to lead new office

Cornerstone FS plc has revealed its Middle East expansion with its new office in Dubai. According to a press release, shared with LeapRate, the FX Fintech company has hired Robert O’Brien as General Manager APAC and Middle East to lead the new office. His appointment follows the Group’s acquisition and expansion strategy set out at its IPO in April 2021.

The Group’s new office aims to market Cornerstone’s forex and international payment management services to foreign investors in Dubai and to Asian investors acquiring real estate in the Emirate, in particular. The Board of the company has seen the increasing foreign investment in Dubai real estate, accelerate by the COVID-19 pandemic, as a significant market opportunity for expansion. The official announcement noted that the Group will not be undertaking regulated financial activity in Dubai at this moment.

Previously, O’Brien has worked at Vorto Trading Ltd, where he was the largest revenue generator and built a business line based on inward investment into the UK from Asian clients. He brings more than 15 years of foreign exchange experience to his new role at Cornerstone. The Group expects his appointment to bring significant growth in revenue. O’Brien started his career at forex broker First Rate FX Ltd, where he became a director.