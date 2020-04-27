Financial technology veteran Keith Tippell appointed Head of Product at CLS

US provider of settlement services for FX market CLS, announced the appointment of Keith Tippell as the new Head of Product.

Tippell’s new position will have him oversee CLS’s existing product suite and all new product development in the Settlement and Processing business lines.

Tippell joins the company with 20 years of experience in financial technology and FX and OTC derivatives trade processing and G20 regulatory change. Prior to his new appointment, Tippell served as Head of Business Development for Europe and Asia Pacific at Droit Financial Technologies. Before that he held many product management and business development roles at companies like SWIFT and Markit. At Markit, Tippell served as a Managing Director within its trade processing division and was responsible for establishing MarkitSERV FX.