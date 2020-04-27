LeapRate
Financial technology veteran Keith Tippell appointed Head of Product at CLS

Executives April 27, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0

US provider of settlement services for FX market CLS, announced the appointment of Keith Tippell as the new Head of Product.

Tippell’s new position will have him oversee CLS’s existing product suite and all new product development in the Settlement and Processing business lines.

Tippell joins the company with 20 years of experience in financial technology and FX and OTC derivatives trade processing and G20 regulatory change. Prior to his new appointment, Tippell served as Head of Business Development for Europe and Asia Pacific at Droit Financial Technologies. Before that he held many product management and business development roles at companies like SWIFT and Markit. At Markit, Tippell served as a Managing Director within its trade processing division and was responsible for establishing MarkitSERV FX.

Alan Marquard, Chief Business Development Officer, CLS, commented:

We are delighted to welcome Keith to CLS. He has extensive product management and business development experience and a proven track record of delivering complex industry solutions. In his role at CLS, he will empower our clients’ success by delivering products that address their changing requirements in the evolving FX market. His appointment supports our growth strategy as we continue to expand the CLS offering globally.

Keith Tippell, Head of Product, CLS, said:

Keith Tippell

Recent market developments further highlight the importance of the safe and efficient daily operation of the FX market. I look forward to partnering with the industry to evolve existing CLS services to further mitigate risk and to establish new services where core CLS competencies can be leveraged for the broader benefit of the market.

