Finastra helps VPBank migrate to a new treasury system and grow its financial market division

London-based fintech company Finastra announced assisting VPBank separate its treasury operations from its legacy core banking system by introducing its Fusion Kondor and Fusion Risk solutions.

The change is delivered through Finastra’s Fusion Adopt implementation program and will help the bank grow its financial markets division by developing new complex products and improving operational efficiency through automation.

Pham Phu Khoi, Head of Financial Markets Division, VPBank said: