Isabel Fernandez joins Finastra as EVP for its lending business unit

Steffy Bogdanova
April 22, 2022 10:32 am

Finastra has announced the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of Isabel Fernandez, an experienced senior banking and technology executive. She will take up the role of EVP for the company’s Lending Business Unit, effective May 2022.

Most recently, Fernandez was Board Member and Global Head of Wholesale Banking at ING Bank. While there, she was overseeing growth in Lending, Financial Markets and Transaction Services, including Payments & Cash Management. Her main focus on that position was accelerating growth, new business models and digitalization and transformational projects including strategic technology-led innovation and Know Your Customer (KYC) initiatives. She also played a significant role in ING’s global sustainability strategy.

Simon Paris, CEO at Finastra said:

Simon Paris, Finastra

Simon Paris
Source: LinkedIn

We are thrilled that Isabel is joining us on our journey towards being ecosystem orchestrators for Banking as a Service (BaaS) and the future of financial services software. She brings deep expertise in the lending and technology arena, and I am confident her strategic leadership will help us drive even more growth for our market-leading lending solutions and the thousands of banks around the world that rely on them to power their business.

Fernandez spent more than 16 years at GE Company in various roles, most recently as Commercial Leader. She led the global sales organization including Shared Services, Sourcing and Partnerships. She has also served as President & CEO Global Bank Loans at GE Capital Americas and Head of Enterprise Clients.

In her professional career, Fernandez has also worked at ABN AMRO Bank and is among others Non-Executive Director and Head of the Audit Committee at Pegasus Europe.

Isabel Fernandez commented:

Isabel Fernandez, Finastra

Isabel Fernandez
Source: LinkedIn

I am excited to join a purpose-led, fast-paced and tech-savvy company like Finastra. Its mantra around accelerating digital transformation and cloud while driving open finance is inspiring and it has the potential to really make a difference to communities around the world. I’m passionate about how we can maintain momentum on these fronts in the Lending Business Unit, supporting greater finance options for SMEs as well as streamlining lending processes for our corporate customers. I’m looking forward to getting stuck in.

