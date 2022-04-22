Isabel Fernandez joins Finastra as EVP for its lending business unit

Finastra has announced the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of Isabel Fernandez, an experienced senior banking and technology executive. She will take up the role of EVP for the company’s Lending Business Unit, effective May 2022.

Most recently, Fernandez was Board Member and Global Head of Wholesale Banking at ING Bank. While there, she was overseeing growth in Lending, Financial Markets and Transaction Services, including Payments & Cash Management. Her main focus on that position was accelerating growth, new business models and digitalization and transformational projects including strategic technology-led innovation and Know Your Customer (KYC) initiatives. She also played a significant role in ING’s global sustainability strategy.

Simon Paris, CEO at Finastra said: