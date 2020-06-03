Cboe Global Markets adds real-time alerts and analytics to information solutions offering

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. announced the acquisition of New York-based real-time alerts and order flow analysis service provider Trade Alert, LLC.
Trade Alert with integrate with Cboe Information Solutions’ comprehensive suite of data solutions, analytics and indices. The solution is designed to optimize customer’s experience throughout the full life cycle of a transaction by providing insights, alpha opportunities, portfolio optimizations and seamless workflows. The addition of Trade Alert will deliver real-time trade data, market information and alerts.
Founded in 2005, Trade Alert is a software and services company focused on the synthesis and distribution of securities market intelligence to financial professionals. Its system architecture combines proprietary software, ultra-low latency market data and high-performance computing to notify users of market activity and order flow dynamics relevant to their business in real-time.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Ed Tilly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cboe Global Markets commented:
We are constantly engaging with our customers and working with them to develop smart, innovative solutions that address their needs. Adding Trade Alert’s highly-curated information, alerts and messaging to Cboe’s existing Information Solutions offering will help our customers make sense of the abundance of raw market data available, arming them with solutions that can simplify complexity within the derivatives markets. We are excited to welcome Henry and the full Trade Alert team to Cboe Global Markets.
Cboe has already acquired Hanweck and FT Options in February aiming to build out data analytics component of its Information Solutions group. Collectively the services provided by Hanweck, FT Options and Trade Alert will help clients gain market insights and understand their portfolio risk in real-time, driving better-informed trading decisions.
Henry Schwartz, Founder and President of Trade Alert said:
Since 2005, Trade Alert has focused on helping our global network of institutional and self-directed traders maintain the highest degree of awareness and understanding of market activity to better inform trading decisions and client service. I couldn’t be more pleased to bring our real-time alerts and analytics to Cboe where the value of our market intelligence will further enhance Cboe’s robust Information Solutions offering.