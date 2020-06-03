Cboe Global Markets adds real-time alerts and analytics to information solutions offering

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. announced the acquisition of New York-based real-time alerts and order flow analysis service provider Trade Alert, LLC.

Trade Alert with integrate with Cboe Information Solutions’ comprehensive suite of data solutions, analytics and indices. The solution is designed to optimize customer’s experience throughout the full life cycle of a transaction by providing insights, alpha opportunities, portfolio optimizations and seamless workflows. The addition of Trade Alert will deliver real-time trade data, market information and alerts.

Founded in 2005, Trade Alert is a software and services company focused on the synthesis and distribution of securities market intelligence to financial professionals. Its system architecture combines proprietary software, ultra-low latency market data and high-performance computing to notify users of market activity and order flow dynamics relevant to their business in real-time.