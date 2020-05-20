Cboe Global Markets to acquire Canadian trading system MatchNow

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MATCHNow from Virtu Financial, Inc. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.

In addition to geographical expansion, ownership of MATCHNow will provide Cboe with a strategic pathway to build towards a comprehensive equities platform for the Canadian markets.

MATCHNow is Canada’s largest broker-neutral dark pool, accounting for nearly 65% market share in total Canadian dark trading. The company generated over CAD10 million in revenue in 2019.