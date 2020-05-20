Cboe Global Markets to acquire Canadian trading system MatchNow

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Ed Tilly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cboe Global Markets, commented on the news:
MATCHNow offers an innovative equities platform, pioneering spirit and customer-first approach that are complementary with Cboe’s equities business. This is a highly strategic acquisition that enables us to expand into a new key geography, and strengthens our position as a global leader in providing innovative solutions and technology to enhance our customers’ trading experience. With our U.S. and European presence covering many of the world’s largest equities marketplaces, we are excited to enter the Canadian market.
Bryan Blake, Chief Executive Officer of MATCHNow, said:
Cboe will bring an innovative mindset, economies of scale, market expertise and client distribution that can further propel MATCHNow’s growth and inject robust competition into the Canadian marketplace.