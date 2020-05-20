LeapRate
Cboe Global Markets to acquire Canadian trading system MatchNow

May 20, 2020


Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MATCHNow from Virtu Financial, Inc. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.

In addition to geographical expansion, ownership of MATCHNow will provide Cboe with a strategic pathway to build towards a comprehensive equities platform for the Canadian markets.

MATCHNow is Canada’s largest broker-neutral dark pool, accounting for nearly 65% market share in total Canadian dark trading. The company generated over CAD10 million in revenue in 2019.

Ed Tilly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cboe Global Markets, commented on the news:

MATCHNow offers an innovative equities platform, pioneering spirit and customer-first approach that are complementary with Cboe’s equities business. This is a highly strategic acquisition that enables us to expand into a new key geography, and strengthens our position as a global leader in providing innovative solutions and technology to enhance our customers’ trading experience. With our U.S. and European presence covering many of the world’s largest equities marketplaces, we are excited to enter the Canadian market.

Bryan Blake, Chief Executive Officer of MATCHNow, said:

Cboe will bring an innovative mindset, economies of scale, market expertise and client distribution that can further propel MATCHNow’s growth and inject robust competition into the Canadian marketplace.

